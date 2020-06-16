Sunderland have accepted a six-figure bid from Norwich City for teenage wonderkid Bali Mumba according to Football Insider.

The Premier League side have been pursuing the youngster for some time and it now appears they are on the verge of landing the 18-year-old.

The Sunderland academy graduate is believed to have been the subject of a bid of around £500,000 bid from the Canaries ahead of a move.

Mumba will now be able to discuss personal terms with Daniel Farke’s side with a proposed summer transfer on the horizon for the England under-19 international.

He made his debut for the Black Cats when he was 16-years-old on the final day of the 2017-18 season as he came off the bench in a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In total, he has only managed ten appearances for Sunderland, with just two of those coming in the starting XI in a league fixture.

It was expected that Mumba would go onto be a huge hit on the football scene but things haven’t gone quite as well as some expected and he has had limited first-team opportunities in the North East.

He didn’t feature in League One this season for Phil Parkinson’s men who narrowly failed to reach the play-offs and are subsequently facing a third consecutive year in the third tier.

Mumba has mainly been playing for the Sunderland under-23’s in Premier League 2 in a right-back role.

With financial constraints having hit clubs hard in the third tier of English football, the money received from the transfer of Mumba is sure to be welcome by Sunderland who can look to reinvest in other areas of their squad.