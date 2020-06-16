It is just four days to go until the Championship season resumes. Cardiff City boss, Neil Harris has been speaking to Dai Sport about the return to football and the role of his senior players.

Cardiff City face the league leaders Leeds United in their first game back. Their encounter earlier in the season was one of the games of the season so far. The Bluebirds found themselves 2-0 down after just eight minutes. The game looked to be done and dusted after 55 minutes when Leeds added a third. However, on the hour mark, Lee Tomlin pulled one back. The last ten minutes were full of drama. Morrison made it 3-2 in the 82nd minute but was then sent off just five minutes later. Cardiff equalised in the 88th minute to see the game finish 3-3. We are in for a treat if anything like that is replicated this weekend.

Cardiff currently sit in ninth place and are one of many teams in the hunt for a playoff place.

Harris has been discussing what it has been like playing behind closed doors. “The whole experience was quite surreal, turning up just an hour before kick-off, parking the car, walking out after limited time in the changing room.”

Cardiff have an average crowd of just over 20,000 this campaign. With a playoff push in the pipeline, they would have been hoping to have 25,000 in attendance.

Without the noise of crowds, Harris wants his senior players to make themselves heard on the pitch. “You hear everything in the ground and I’ve told my players that I don’t want my voice to be the only one in the stadium, the senior players have to take a lead as well. That’s why it was such a great experience for us ahead of the game against Leeds.”

Will Cardiff City make it into the playoffs?