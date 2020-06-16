According to a report from the Daily Record, QPR manager Mark Warburton is a “known admirer” of young Scottish midfielder Liam Burt, who will be available on a free transfer this summer.

Clubs up and down the Football League ladder will be looking to use free transfers where possible this summer. The financial implications of COVID-19 and the subsequent shutdown of football means clubs will have to be shrewd in their transfer business this summer.

Now, it has been claimed that QPR could look to bring in a player that manager Mark Warburton is a “known admirer” of.

Scottish attacking midfielder Liam Burt is set to leave Celtic this summer and it has been claimed that he is set to make a move south of the border. QPR are said to be among the sides interested in signing Burt this summer, with Warburton a fan of the youngster.

Burt – who has spent time in the youth set-ups of Celtic and Rangers – made his debut for the Ibrox side under Warburton before leaving for Celtic last summer.

Burt is in his second spell with Celtic, having spent time with the club as a youngster before joining Rangers in 2014. He played three senior games for Rangers, also spending time on loan with Dumbarton and Alloa Athletic.

With Burt set to leave Celtic for a second time, it will be interesting to see if Warburton eyes a reunion with QPR. The R’s have enjoyed success in bringing young talents like Eberechi Eze, Ilias Chair and Bright Osayi-Samuel into the senior side this season. Could Burt follow in their footsteps? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

