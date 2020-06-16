Hull City have announced that Eric Lichaj, Marcus Maddison, Jackson Irvine and Stephen Kingsley are all leaving the club, as per their official club website.

The Tigers have not been able to agree new deals with all four players and they will depart this summer.

Grant McCann’s side will also lose forward Mallik Wilks, who is returning to rivals Barnsley when his loan deal expires at the end of the month.

Hull are currently 21st in the Championship table and are two points above the relegation zone.

Their boss has said: “It’s always a tough decision to let lads go who have helped the club on and off the field but all the decisions are made in the best interests of the football club.

“I would like to take this opportunity thank all the players who will be leaving us for the contributions they have made to Hull City and we wish them all the best for the future.

“Ultimately, at this stage of the season, we only want players that are fully committed to the Club’s cause and our focus is firmly on working with the group that remains ahead of the last nine games.

He added: “The confidence in the camp has been clear for all to see since we returned to training and everyone is looking forward to returning to action against Charlton at the weekend.”

Losing the experience of Lichaj, Irvine and Kingsley is a massive blow to the Tigers’ survival hopes and if they are relegated to League One, questions will no doubt be asked.

Maddison was released by Peterborough United last week and was only on loan at the KCOM Stadium, though Hull haven’t managed to tie up a short-term deal for him either.

McCann’s side take on Charlton this weekend and the Addicks could leapfrog them with a win in East Yorkshire.

Can Hull survive?