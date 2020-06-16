There have been plenty of twists and turns so far in this Championship season. From spectacular goals to shocks and surprises – it’s had it all!

The second tier of English football will return on Saturday 20 June following more than three months without Championship action.

There has been managerial departures as well as Premier League loan players making a real name for themselves in the Championship.

With Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion currently in the automatic promotion places, there are still a host of teams hoping to stake a claim for a play-off place.

Whilst at the foot of the table, the relegation contenders are all set to scrap for their lives in the remaining nine games of the season.

To whet your appetite, we have a quiz to see just how much you remember of the Championship 2019/20 season so far before it was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Good luck!