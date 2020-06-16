Barnsley are unwilling to let Mallik Wilks see out his loan spell at Hull City, as announced by the Tigers’ official club website.

The forward can play twice for Grant McCann’s side but will return to Oakwell when his deal at the KCOM Stadium expires at the end of June.

Wilks, who is 21 years old, joined Hull on loan in the January transfer window and scored three goals in nine games for the Championship side.

Barnsley are currently battling alongside the Tigers to avoid relegation to League One, which is most likely the reason they won’t let him extend his loan.

Wilks is believed to have wanted to stay in East Yorkshire to try and help Hull stay up. They are currently two points above the relegation zone with nine games left of the season to play.

The pacey forward linked up with McCann having spent the last campaign playing under him on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

Barnsley only signed Wilks last summer from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United but let him go to Hull after he struggled to make an impact.

It was made clear that he wasn’t part of Gerhard Struber’s plans and there were rumours of Hull having a buy-out option on their loan deal. However, financial woes due to the coronavirus pandemic will put question marks on that.

Wilks can play for the Tigers when they take on Charlton Athletic this weekend and Birmingham City the week after, but then he will be on his way back to Barnsley.

