According to a report from Chronicle Live, Sunderland are set to keep midfielder Josh Scowen for another year, despite a clause in his contract which would allow him to leave this summer.

Midfielder Josh Scowen left QPR to join Sunderland in the January transfer window, coming in to bolster Phil Parkinson’s ranks. At the time, Sunderland did not reveal how long the contract was but now, it has been revealed he is contracted to the club for another year.

Scowen is set to remain with the club beyond the end of the window, despite the fact that a clause in his deal says he can leave Sunderland. The clause allows him to leave the club after they failed to win promotion but he is now set to stay with the club.

Since joining, Scowen has featured four times across all competitions. He made his first start for the club against Bristol Rovers in Sunderland’s final game before football’s shutdown. Scowen has played more of a bit-part role so far but will now be looking to press on and nail down a place in Parkinson’s side.

Scowen is vastly experienced at Football League level. He made his breakthrough with Wycombe Wanderers, playing 100 times for the club until leaving to join Barnsley in January 2015. Two and a half years at Oakwell saw Scowen notch up 12 goals and nine assists in 108 games before leaving for QPR in July 2017.

The 27-year-old midfielder remained with QPR until January of this year, playing 103 times for the R’s prior to joining Sunderland.

Now, with Scowen’s situation clarified, he will be looking to push on in a Sunderland shirt. Sunderland fans, are you happy to see that Scowen is set to stay for another year? Let us know in the poll below.

