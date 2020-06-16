Sheffield Wednesday’s move to extend the loan deal of Wigan Athletic’s Josh Windass is in doubt after he suffered a calf injury according to a report from The Star.

Windass, the son of Dean who also had a loan spell with Wednesday in 2001, signed on loan for the Owls on transfer deadline day in January. While the club played poorly during this period, Windass did not and was able to score two goals in four appearances.

Because of this, it made sense that Wednesday would want to extend his loan deal for the restarted season. While his initial loan deal kept him at the club until the end of the season, the new season goes past the date his loan was meant to end. This means without a new deal being agreed between Wednesday and Wigan, Windass’ loan will end and he’ll have to return to the parent club.

While it was expected that this deal would go through with little issue, a new problem has arisen which may see Windass’ time at Hillsborough come to an end. It has been reported that the former Rangers man picked up a calf injury which is set to keep him out for the next three games. While this would mean that Windass would return, likely for the away match against Swansea City, this has made Wednesday reconsider whether they want to keep him for the rest of the season. They have many other strikers who will want to take the opportunity and Windass may not be able to break in upon his return.

