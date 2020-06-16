Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has admitted he is “optimistic and very happy” ahead of his side’s preparations for their relegation clash with Hull City.

In an interview on their official website, Bowyer revealed that he is looking forward to “competing for the three points each week.”

It has been a week of change for Charlton following their recent takeover but their attentions must now turn back to football on the pitch with relegation to League One still a real possibility.

The Addicks have also been hit by star striker Lyle Taylor’s refusal to play in their remaining nine matches this season which will be a huge blow to their survival chances.

Despite their frustrations off the pitch, Bowyer was buoyant ahead of their game against fellow relegation strugglers Hull City.

“I’m feeling good, very optimistic, very happy to get going again. I’m really looking forward to it. Training has gone well, everything has gone to plan.”

“We’re using the week for preparation, we’re tidying up on a few things. In the training games that we’ve played there has been some positives and some negatives, which is expected.”

“It has been a bit of a rush to try and get up to match speed. Trying to cram everything into a three-week period is tough but we’re in a good place taking into account we’ve only been in for three weeks, so I’m delighted. I’m definitely looking forward to getting back and competing for the three points each week.”

Charlton are heading into a very important period of their campaign as they look to prevent an immediate return to the third tier of English football.

There has been speculation linking Bowyer to the vacant managerial job at Birmingham City and the Addicks will be eager to remain in the Championship, leaving Bowyer more likely to stay at the Valley.

