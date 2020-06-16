Millwall head coach Gary Rowett has told News at Den that Aiden O’Brien and Ben Thompson are doubts for Saturday’s match against Derby County.

The Lions have not played since March when they beat Nottingham Forest 3-0. With the season suspension ending on the 20th June, they will get back to action with a match against another East Midlands side, Derby County. With the massive break in play, Millwall were hoping to have a fully fit side to choose from.

But that won’t be the case as there are two doubts going into the match. Both O’Brien and Thompson are doubts for the game after getting strains. Millwall are planning to monitor the pair to see if they will be ready for the game on Saturday and there is some concern that they might be serious. In good news for the club, Jed Wallace who was seen as a doubt was able to play in a 4-0 friendly win against Colchester United, meaning he should be able to play against Derby. Frank Fielding, who has been out since the opening day of the season, is also not expected to play.

Giving an injury update, Rowett said: “The only two we’ve got with little strains are Aiden and Thommo, so they’re not training at the moment. We’re just trying to find out if they’re serious.

“But we’re pretty much good to go. Everyone’s at different stages, of course. The likes of Frankie (Fielding), he’s not played much football so we still need to get him through some training and some sort of game scenarios in training.”

Do these injuries concern you?