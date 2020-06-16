Morecambe are the latest League Two side to announce their retained list following the curtailment of the season last week. Amongst the list of names released was 41-year-old winger, Kevin Ellison.

Ellison has become part of the furniture at Morecambe since his arrival in 2011. In all competitions, Ellison has played 388 times for Morecambe, firmly putting his name in Morecambe’s all time greats. During his time at the club, the veteran has scored 88 goals. For a winger, a goal every 4.4 games is a very good return.

Ellison’s best season at the club was his firs, back in 2011/12. He found the net 15 times in 34 appearances. He continued to reach double figures for the next three seasons under then manager Jim Bentley.

The 41-year-old has only played 21 times this season, scoring once. He had a brief spell as caretaker manager when Jim Bentley resigned as manager. Since the arrival of Derek Adams in November, Ellison has found appearances hard to come by. In fact, Ellison’s last appearance was on New Years Day.

Morecambe boss, Derek Adams had this to say on the players leaving the club, “We have released a number of players and it is always a difficult thing to do. I would like to thank all those players for what they have done for Morecambe Football Club in their time with us and I wish them well for the future.’’

Ellison is yet to comment officially, but he has seen the funny side of being released. Following the announcement he did tweet this…

Twitter: Taking since January to finally get to these doors 🤣#anyjobs https://t.co/ZB0feK8BGY https://t.co/hLnk4yHvUj (@KEVIN11ELLISON)

At 41, Ellison may call it a day. However, with a wealth of experience and a bit left in the tank, several National League clubs may come calling.