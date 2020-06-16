Morecambe have confirmed on their official club website that former Brentford and Leeds United midfielder Toumani Diagouraga will be staying with the club for another year having triggered a one-year extension in his contract.

Upon the official curtailment of the League Two season, Morecambe have moved to confirm their retained list for the 2020/21 season. 10 players have been released by Morecambe, including veteran duo Kevin Ellison and Barry Roche.

However, one player who will be remaining with the club for another year is Toumani Diagouraga. Diagouraga, formerly of Brentford and Leeds United, was out of contract at the end of the season, but 12-month extension option in his deal has now been triggered.

Upon the announcement, Morecambe boss Derek Adams moved to confirm that the club had taken up an option to extend his deal. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“We have offered six players new deals and taken the option up on Toumani Diagouraga as we look to get the squad together to be ready for next season whenever that starts.”

Diagouraga, 33, has spent his entire senior career in England. The Frenchman started with PSG but moved to Watford as a youngster. He played four times for the Hornets’ senior side, spending time out on loan with Swindon Town and Rotherham United.

After leaving Watford, Diagouraga joined Hereford and then earned a move to Peterborough United. After six months with Posh, the midfielder joined Brentford, where he would remain for six years until 2016. He played 244 times for Brentford before joining Leeds United.

Diagouraga left Leeds in August 2017 and has since gone on to play for Plymouth Argyle, Fleetwood Town and Swindon Town. Now, with his future at Morecambe secured for another year, the experienced midfielder will be looking forward to the new season.