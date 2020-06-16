Both Josh Cullen and Pelly Ruddock will play key parts in Charlton Athletic and Luton Town’s respective pushes for Championship survival when the season resumes.

Cullen, who is on loan at the Valley from West Ham United, has seen his performances for Lee Bowyer’s side for the past two years recognised by the Republic of Ireland international set-up.

Whereas Ruddock has been on the books at Luton since 2014 and is playing for a new deal this summer.

Cullen, 24, and Ruddock, 26, played as youngsters at West Ham together. They are both similar players but who has performed better statistically this season? We checked out their stats on WhoScored to see.

Ruddock has started 27 league games this season for the Hatters, two more than Cullen has for Charlton, and has also managed three goals to his rival’s one, suggesting that he poses more of an attacking threat. It also explains why he more shots per game.

However, Cullen has assisted once and created more key passes per game (1.5), than the Luton man (0.5).

Cullen’s passing stats have been consistently impressive for Bowyer’s men. He makes an average of 45.1 passes per game over Ruddock’s 31.9, and has a pass success percentage of 83.2%, 8.7% higher than his counterpart.

Cullen seemingly likes to take the ball and pass it on quicker than Ruddock as well, with the latter having a higher dribbles per game (1.4 to 0.5).

Defensively, the Charlton man pips Ruddock with 1.8 tackles per game to his 1.1, more clearances and blocks and winning a marginal 0.3 more aerial duels per game.

Having compared Josh Cullen and Pelly Ruddock’s stats, it is the Charlton midfielder who has performed statistically better so far this season.

Cullen’s overall rating on WhoScored is 6.97, whereas Ruddock’s is 6.56. If stats mean nothing to you, who would you rather have? Let us know in the poll below.

