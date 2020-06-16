Fulham have a decision to make on the future of goalkeeper Fabri this summer.

The Spanish stopper has spent this past season out on loan at Real Mallorca but is due to return to Craven Cottage at the end of the current campaign.

Fabri, who is 33 years old, still has a year left on his contract with Scott Parker’s side.

He is way down the pecking order with the Championship side behind Marcus Bettenelli, Marek Rodak and Jordan Archer.

Fulham could look to loan him out back abroad to see out the rest of his deal before becoming a free agent this time next year or seek to sell him for a fee to avoid losing him for nothing.

Fabri signed for Fulham for £5.4 million (as per Transfermarkt) but he made just two appearances for the London side last season as they were relegated from the Premier League. He has played for the likes of Deportivo and Real Betis in the past.

The Cottagers actually hold an option to extend his deal by a further year next summer, though that appears unlikely unless Fabri returns to fight for his place next term.

Archer’s contract is up this summer so if Parker wants three ‘keepers in his squad then Fabri may be needed when he’s back, though the ex-Millwall stopper is cheaper and can also be kept for another 12 months.

Fulham have a decision to make on the future of Fabri, though most signs point towards another departure.

What should Fulham do with Fabri?