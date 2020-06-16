According to The Telegraph & Argus, Bantams boss Stuart McCall has plenty of players on his radar. However, he will not be making a move for any until a season start date is confirmed.

Bradford City have been linked with making a permanent move for former loanee Callum Cooke. The defensive midfielder has not had his contract extended at Peterborough United and has now become a free-agent.

Cooke has enjoyed his time at Valley Parade, featuring 25 times for Stuart McCall’s side. Cooke has shown his class this season with his passing ability. He has averaged 30 passes a game with a pass completion rate of 85%, meaning he rarely misplaces a pass.

Peterborough owner, Darragh MacAnthony was surprised the Bantams did not try to make Cooke’s move permanent in January. It is believed that Bradford were happy paying just under half of Cooke’s wages, as per the loan agreement.

Boss, Stuart McCall has confirmed that talks over a permanent move have not taken place. “I don’t know what the rumours are,” he said. “I had a really good chat with Callum weeks and months ago when the lads on loan were going and he fully understood.”

With the potential introduction of a salary cap, it is unlikely that Bradford will be able to sign Cooke. Back in May, The Telegraph reported that the League Two salary cap would be £1.25 million. This is considerably less than the £2.6 million budget Bradford have been working to this season.

The club currently has 14 players still under contract for next season and McCall is anticipating working with a much smaller squad for the 2020/21 season. McCall is waiting until the EFL announce when next season will start before he begins any transfer business.

