For Brentford fans, it looks like a further case of buy low and sell high in the case of Said Benrahma. The three-cap Algerian international cost them £1.5m when joining the London club in 2018. Chelsea is said to have made contact over a move and it will come at a price of around £22.5m.

The Blues are said to have made contact with Brentford over Benrahma, something that first came to light via RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi on Twitter:

Twitter: #Chelsea have entered into talks with Said #Benrahma’s representatives. Chelsea have formally expressed an interest… https://t.co/slL3Fgi3Rg (@mohamedbouhafsi)

Chelsea’s move for Said Benrahma

Chelsea’s move for Benrahma would see Brentford make a massive profit on the three-cap Algerian who only cost them £1.5million when joining the club in July 2018.

It is easy to see why any side, such as Chelsea, would make a move for the flying Algerian, even at a price that could be around the £22.5million mark. In effect, the reason for any interest in Benrahma boils down to two main points: goals and assists.

Those two elements, goals and assists, are the currency that forwards such as Said Benrahma deal in. The output that they produce, that is what gets sides such as Chelsea interested.

What Chelsea will get from Said Benrahma

When looking at Benrahma’s time at the Bees, it is easy to see what would have provoked Blues interest. Since arriving at Brentford early in the summer 2018 transfer window, Benrahma has scored 21 goals and provided 25 assists in 79 appearances for the club.

This output is split across 10 goals and 8 assists this season alongside 11 goals and an astonishing 17 assists last season. In total, 20 of those goals and 23 of those assists have come in the Sky Bet Championship.

That level of goal threat, when added to the volume of assists that he is involved in, helps to make the Algerian an interesting proposition for sides like Chelsea to take a punt on. The price it would cost to land him isn’t sky-high and it is easy to see that he has what it takes to be a success in the Premier League.

What Chelsea fans are saying about Benrahma

Of course, any interest by the likes of Chelsea is going to draw interest from the fans. After all, we live in a world driven by social media that influences our ideas whilst also allowing them to be displayed to the world.

The links between the Blues and Benrahma is something that is making noise on Twitter. One particular aspect of this noise is the comparison with other ‘targets’ that the Blues might have. There is a lot of chatter amongst Blues fans regarding Said Benrahma and another of Chelsea’s supposed targets, Kai Havertz.

Here are some of the comments that are being made on that issue.

This is as bold an opening gambit as you could wish for – even from a parody account:

Saïd Benrahma is a better buy than Havertz. — MG (@GranovskaiaM_) June 16, 2020

However, it is a view that some Blues fans can get onboard with:

I think Said Benrahma would be better signing than sancho or havertz. Boy can dribble and is very creative and also smart business. @AlexGoldberg_ @matissearmani — $C0RPEX (@xhaikh) June 16, 2020

Benrahma is a better invest this window than Havertz. — Vishvaraj Chauhan (@Funadrius) June 15, 2020

Benrahma is baller and might a better option than Kai at that price — MO (@LaPioche_UTD) June 15, 2020

Unpopular opinion but I would rather Saïd Benrahma over Kai Havertz. I think the value for money is better with Benrahma especially if Brentford stay in championship and I think he’s more what we need than Havertz. Let me know what you all think below. — mattjball98 (@mattjball98) June 15, 2020

It’s the hard truth, that’s why Benrahma’s transfer looks more realistic. I am just being real. We really must not buy Havertz, even though he’s better than most players we have in his position, but we won’t throw them away. Maybe we need to sell a few b4 buying Havertz. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) June 16, 2020

100% he’s class ! I watched him last year numerous times he caught the eye ! Don’t be fooled about him being at Brentford, much better financially than havertz I’d rather benrahma, very quick very skilful reminds me of Eden hazard 💙 — Gareth Lingley (@Gazzle1982) June 15, 2020

Havertz a creative midfielder 5 assists in a farmers league that is very poor. A better prospect but not better than Benrahma atm. — jhszn_ (@jhszn1) June 10, 2020

Even without mentioning Havertz, there are Chelsea fans clamouring to proclaim just how good Said Benrahma is:

Benrahma is a baller, don’t speak on him if you haven’t watched him play. Pukka back up option and better than Pedro/Willian for me personally. — J (@CFCJae_) June 15, 2020

Not all fans agree though and there are voices for other players other than Said Benrahama who Chelsea could look at:

All the hype about benrahma is laughable. Yeah he is a good player but why is there not much hype around eze. Eze is far better than benrahma. — Liam Clarke (@Liam_Clarke12) June 16, 2020

Mbuemo is better than Benrahma — Carl (@carlgibson23) June 15, 2020

