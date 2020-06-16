Ahead of this week’s crucial playoff semi-final first leg, Scott Wharton has seen his loan extended at Northampton Town.

Wharton joined Northampton at the beginning of the season from Championship side Blackburn Rovers. Wharton’s deal initially ended on the 31st May but that now been officially extended so that he is available for the Cobblers playoff encounters against Cheltenham Town.

The 22-year-old has been a regular for Northampton this season, amassing over 30 appearances before the season was ended. The towering centre-back has also proved his worth at the other end, chipping in with three goals.

On average, Wharton wins 6.2 aerial battles per game, as well as five clearance. The defender is not afraid to put his body on the line either, making several blocks and interceptions each game.

Despite only being 22, Wharton is no stranger to promotion. He spent the first half of last season on-loan at Lincoln City who were eventual Champions of League Two. However, mid-season Wharton made the switch to Bury, helping them to promotion.

Finishing in 7th place, Northampton will face off against 4th place Cheltenham on Thursday, with the return leg on Monday. Wharton will be looking to use his promotion experience to help Northampton get past Cheltenham later this week.

