Stoke City and Huddersfield Town are interested in Hibernian winger Martin Boyle, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Australian international may be sold by Hibs to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Boyle, who is 27 years old, has been a key player for the Scottish side over the past five years. He joined the Edinburgh outfit on loan in 2015 in a move that was later made permanent.

The wide man has made 171 appearances for Hibs since moving to Easter Road and has chipped in with 31 goals. He played a key part in their Scottish Cup trimph in 2016 and their promotion to the top flight a year later.

Boyle started out at Montrose and broke into their first-team as a youngster in the lower leagues before earning a move to Dundee in 2012. He then spent three years on the books at Dens Park before moving to Hibs.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill will be eager to bolster his squad this summer as he gears up for his first full season in charge at the Bet365 Stadium. His immediate focus will be on securing their Championship status when the season resumes.

Huddersfield are also fighting to avoid relegation to League One but want Boyle. Both the Terriers and Stoke’s chances of landing the Hibs man depend on whether they stay up.

But for Boyle, he will not be short of options going into this summer and is a name to keep an eye on. Hibs may also face a fight to keep hold of striker Florian Kamberi, who is being targeted by Hull City, as reported by The72.

