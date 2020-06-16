Hull City are trying to sign Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The Tigers have already had two bids rejected by the Scottish Premiership side.

Kamberi, who is 25 years old, could be sold by Hibs this summer to raise some funds.

The ex-Switzerland Under-21 international spent the second-half of this season on loan at Rangers and Steven Gerrard’s side are also keen on signing him on a permanent basis.

However, he has interest from below the border and Hull are looking to lure him to the KCOM Stadium.

Grant McCann’s side will be fighting for the lives in the Championship when the season resumes this weekend but that hasn’t stopped them pursuing summer transfer targets.

Kamberi joined Hibs in January 2018 and has since scored 21 goals in 70 games for the Edinburgh outfit. He then managed a single goal in six games for Rangers before the campaign was brought to a halt in March.

He started his career in Switzerland with Grasshoppers and broke into their first-team as a youngster. They decided to loan him out to the German second tier with Karlsruher before his switch to Hibs.

Kamberi hit the ground running immediately at Easter Road, bagging nine goals in 14 matches, to earn a permanent move there in June 2018.

He still has two more years left on his contract with Jack Ross’ side but may have played his final game for them, with Hull and Rangers fighting to sign him.



