Sheffield Wednesday’s Fernando Forestieri could be set to leave at the end of this month, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

There are “serious doubts” over his future at Hillsborough with his contract due to expire in a couple of weeks.

Forestieiri, who is 30 years old, has held no talks with Garry Monk’s side over extending his stay.

He joined the Owls in 2015 and has since made 134 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 40 goals. He has also helped Wednesday get to the Championship Play-Offs twice in five seasons.

Forestieri is one of their most talented players so losing him on a free transfer would be a blow, especially since the club has rejected big-money moves for him in the past.

The ex-Italy Under-21 international started out in Argentina before moving to Italy for spells at Siena and Genoa before joining Udinese in 2009.

Forestieri played just once for the Serie A sides’ first-team and was loaned out to Malaga, Empoli and Bari ahead of his move to England with Watford in 2012.

He spent four seasons at Vicarage Road and helped the Hornets gain promotion to the Premier League in 2015, just months before his switch to Sheffield Wednesday.

There hasn’t been a dull moment for the tricky forward since his move to South Yorkshire and he will be missed if he leaves for free this summer.

He is one of many Wednesday players who are out of contract soon.

Would you be sad to see Forestieiri go, SWFC fans?