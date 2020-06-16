Yesterday, journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, who works for RMC Sport, tweeted (below) that Chelsea had formerly expressed an interest in Brentford flier Said Benrahma. It was news picked up on by the likes of the Daily Express. In declaring this interest, and making the first move, it appears they could be stealing ahead of London rivals Arsenal.

Twitter: #Chelsea have entered into talks with Said #Benrahma’s representatives. Chelsea have formally expressed an interest… https://t.co/slL3Fgi3Rg (@mohamedbouhafsi)

24-year-old Benrahma only cost the London side £1.5million and has more than repaid the Bees that outlay. He could prove a good piece of business with this Chelsea interest, especially so if Arsenal decide to enter into formal negotiations as well.

A report in May from Spanish website Todofijaches said that three-cap Algerian Benrahma is valued by Brentford at around the €25m/£22.5m mark. Of course, this would prove to be pocket change to established Premier League sides such as the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

It is easy to see why the Gunners and the Blues are interested in his capture Since arriving at Brentford early in the summer 2018 transfer window, Benrahma has scored 21 goals and provided 25 assists in 79 appearances for the club. This output is split across 10 goals and 8 assists this season alongside 11 goals and an astonishing 17 assists last season. In total, 20 of those goals and 23 of those assists have come in the Sky Bet Championship.

That level of goal threat, supported by the number of assists he makes helps to support Benrahma as an interesting proposition for sides like Chelsea et al to take a punt on. The outlay they would have to pay to land him isn’t too high and it is plain to see that the Algerian has what it takes to be a success in the Premier League.

At the moment, it looks like Frank Lampard’s Chelsea who are in the driving seat in the race to land Said Benrahma.

Who should Said Benrahma sign for this summer?