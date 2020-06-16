PA Sport reporter Jamie Gardner has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below), Juventus and Italy legend Mauro Camoranesi has emerged as a candidate for the vacant post as Bolton Wanderers manager.

World Cup winner Mauro Camoranesi understood to be on shortlist for manager’s job at #BWFC – story is on @pasport wire. — Jamie Gardner (@PAJamieGardner) June 15, 2020

Bolton Wanderers parted ways with Keith Hill upon the curtailment of the 2019/20 campaign. Bolton have been condemned to League Two football and now, they are going in search of a new manager.

Some household names such as former Bradford City and Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer have been linked (as per journalist Alan Nixon). As reported here on The72, ex-West Brom and Blackburn Rovers defender Steven Reid has also been linked with the post. Now, a slightly more left-field name has been thrown into the hat.

Former Juventus and Italy midfielder Mauro Camoranesi is reported to be ‘on the shortlist’ of potential new Bolton Wanderers managers, with PA Sport journalist Jamie Gardner reporting the news on Monday evening.

Camoranesi, 43, is currently the manager of Slovenian first-tier side NK Tabor Sezana and has been there since January. He has taken charge of seven games so far, winning three, losing three and drawing once.

Camoranesi has previously held posts as manager of Mexican team Coras de Nayarit, Argentinian side CA Tigre and Cafetaleros de Chiapas, also of Mexico. He started his managerial career in 2015, a year after returning from the game

Camoranesi played over 288 matches for Italian giants Juventus in an eight-year spell with the club. In the process, he netted 32 goals and laid on 48 assists, playing most of his games on right-midfield or in central midfield. Camoranesi also scored four in 55 for Italy’s national team.

It is safe to say that Camoranesi will be one of the more left-field names on Bolton’s shortlist of potential managerial candidates. He has no experience of the English game at playing or coaching level and if he were to become Bolton manager, it would certainly raise eyebrows.

