Speaking to BBC Sport Wales, Swansea City loan star Freddie Woodman has revealed that he hopes to make a return to the Liberty Stadium for next season.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been a big hit since joining Swansea City on loan last summer. The goalkeeper has been Steve Cooper’s number one choice in between the sticks all season. Woodman has played in 37 Championship games, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding 45 goals in the process.

Only four goalkeepers have kept more clean sheets than Swansea loan man Woodman this season, helping the Swans to 11th place. The club sit three points away from the play-off positions with nine games remaining before the restart of the season.

Now, Woodman – who has been vocal about how much he has loved his time at Swansea City – has voiced his hopes of a return to the club for next season. Speaking to BBC Sport Wales, Woodman said:

“I think the club know and the fans know that I absolutely love it here. I would love to carry on next season. When you are enjoying your footy and enjoying where you live, it makes life so much easier.

“But in football it’s not really up to the player’s choice, it’s about the clubs.”

Given how impressive Woodman has been with Swansea, it would be surprising to see the club turn down the chance to re-sign him this summer. Finances will play a big part in the Swans’ hopes of a permanent deal but they will be in need of a new goalkeeper.

