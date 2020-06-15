For Middlesbrough fans, it’s been a bitterly long season. They are nine games from the end and are in no way safe from relegation. Indeed, they are in a dogfight at the bottom end of the table and just two points separate the Teessiders from the dropzone. If they are going to fight their way out of trouble, they will have to do it without Daniel Ayala who is refusing to play again for Boro.

Ayala came into English football when brought over from Sevilla by Liverpool as an Under-18 in 2007. He didn’t really break into the first-team picture at Anfield, spending a considerable amount of time on loan to the likes of Hull City and Derby before a permanent deal to Norwich City in 2011.

A loan in 2013 saw him end up at Middlesbrough who signed him permanently from Norwich the following January. Since signing for Boro he has made 216 appearances, scoring 23 goals and weighing in with seven assists. However, in refusing to sign a short-term extension to cover the final nine games of the season, Ayala will walk away from Middlesbrough a free agent after his contract ends on June 30.

Ayala has been linked extensively with Leeds United over the past three-or-so transfer windows and this has ramped up somewhat in recent weeks. There’s been talk today that he is one of two deals that the Whites and the Ayala one was the one seen as most advanced.

However, leaving Boro in this manner was never going to guarantee it being a leaving on friendly terms. Indeed, many fans have commented on Twitter and left very little doubt as to their feelings in the matter. Here are some of those replies and comments:

Very very disappointed but he doesn’t surprise. I have never liked his attitude. — smj..Lesley (@ilesjv) June 15, 2020

See you later Ayala you spineless rat 🤢🤮 #boro #MFC — Jack Pears (@JackPears93) June 15, 2020

Disappointed to say the least that he isnt showing the club or fans the respect and seeing the end of the season out. — kelly leanne (@kelbelhartley) June 15, 2020

More than little disappointing to hear what’s happening with Ayala. What a way to end your time at #Boro — Tony (@MrTonyBe) June 15, 2020

Ayala just ruined his who reputation as a Boro player refusing to play for us. — Ben (@benkemp1) June 15, 2020

Ayala now dead to the Boro faithful. Hope you get your new contract warming the bench at Leeds #rat #Boro #UTB — T (@BoroArmy86) June 15, 2020

However, not all fans are this critical or venomous in their replies. There are some fans that do have a sense of understanding; here are some of their replies.

Fair play, been a great player, why risk his last decent pay day when he has a poor injury record, wish him all the best, club should have tied him down ages ago — Chris Hughes (@cjhughes27) June 15, 2020

Ooops. That’s downright careless! Another #boro stalwart sneakes out of the escape hatch. This is NOT good news. Without him at the back we’ve been much more vulnerable 😮#UTB — Robin K D Midgley (@chippingexpert) June 15, 2020

Give ya head a big shake you absolute nutter…how can you ask a player to put his career at risk? If he did his ACL would Boro cover his wages for next 9 months? No. Ayala has been a Colossus for this club. — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) June 15, 2020

Whilst it is a sea of conflicting opinions on Twitter at the moment, there is no getting away from the fact that passions are running high on Teesside at news that Daniel Ayala has supposedly said that he’ll not play for Boro again.

