For Middlesbrough fans, it’s been a bitterly long season. They are nine games from the end and are in no way safe from relegation. Indeed, they are in a dogfight at the bottom end of the table and just two points separate the Teessiders from the dropzone. If they are going to fight their way out of trouble, they will have to do it without Daniel Ayala who is refusing to play again for Boro.

Ayala came into English football when brought over from Sevilla by Liverpool as an Under-18 in 2007. He didn’t really break into the first-team picture at Anfield, spending a considerable amount of time on loan to the likes of Hull City and Derby before a permanent deal to Norwich City in 2011.

A loan in 2013 saw him end up at Middlesbrough who signed him permanently from Norwich the following January. Since signing for Boro he has made 216 appearances, scoring 23 goals and weighing in with seven assists. However, in refusing to sign a short-term extension to cover the final nine games of the season, Ayala will walk away from Middlesbrough a free agent after his contract ends on June 30.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Sport

Ayala has been linked extensively with Leeds United over the past three-or-so transfer windows and this has ramped up somewhat in recent weeks. There’s been talk today that he is one of two deals that the Whites and the Ayala one was the one seen as most advanced.

However, leaving Boro in this manner was never going to guarantee it being a leaving on friendly terms. Indeed, many fans have commented on Twitter and left very little doubt as to their feelings in the matter. Here are some of those replies and comments:

However, not all fans are this critical or venomous in their replies. There are some fans that do have a sense of understanding; here are some of their replies.

Whilst it is a sea of conflicting opinions on Twitter at the moment, there is no getting away from the fact that passions are running high on Teesside at news that Daniel Ayala has supposedly said that he’ll not play for Boro again.

With this attitude, are Middlesbrough best rid of Daniel Ayala?

Yes, definitely.

No loyalty, best rid.

No, not at all.

Big gap to fill.