A report from Portsmouth News has claimed that Portsmouth are “braced” for failure in their pursuit of Dunfermline hotshot Kevin Nisbet, with the striker reportedly favouring a stay in Scotland.

Portsmouth are said to have been keeping a watchful eye over Dunfermline striker Kevin Nisbet over the course of this season. Given his goalscoring form over the last two years, it is unsurprising that Pompey have taken an interest in the Scotsman.

This season, Nisbet has been in electric goalscoring form. Nisbet netted 23 goals in 32 games across all competitions, laying on a total of five assists as well. His strongest run came in the run-up to Christmas, in which he netted a stunning 12 goals in seven Scottish Championship matches.

Portsmouth have held an interest in Nisbet for a little while now. However, the club are said to be “braced” to miss out on a deal for the striker. It is claimed that Nisbet has his heart set on staying in Scotland, with a host of Scottish Premiership sides also keen.

Nisbet has come alive in the past two seasons. Prior to the start of the 2018/19 campaign, the 23-year-old struggled to make an impact with Partick Thistle and while out on loan with East Stirling, Ayr United and Dumbarton.

Nisbet’s time with Partick Thistle came to an end in 2018 and since then, the striker has not looked back. He joined Raith Rovers on a free transfer and netted 34 goals and provided five assists in 46 appearances for the Scottish League One side, earning himself a move to Dunfermline, where he has continued to impress.

Despite the reports, Portsmouth will be hoping they can persuade Nisbet to make the move to Fratton Park this summer. Portsmouth fans, is Nisbet a player you would like to see join the club this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Portsmouth news, it has been claimed that one of Pompey’s out of contract players is on the radar Bristol Rovers – read about it here.

Would you like to see Kevin Nisbet join Portsmouth this summer?