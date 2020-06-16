Former Derby County and Coventry City defender Farren Rawson has been released by League Two side Forest Green Rovers, the club has confirmed on their official club website.

Upon the official curtailment of the League Two seasons, clubs up and down the division have been announcing their retained lists for the 2020/21 season. Now, Forest Green have moved to confirm who will be staying and who will be leaving at the end of their contracts.

Former Derby County and Coventry City defender Farrend Rawson is one of eight players who Forest Green have confirmed who will be leaving the club at the end of this month.

Dayle Grubb, Elliott Frear, George Williams, Junior Mondal, Kevin Dawson, Liam Shepherd and Matt Mills will be leaving the New Lawn alongside Rawson. Upon the announcement of the club’s retained list for next season, the League Two side moved to thank the departing players for their efforts in their time at the club, wishing them the best for their futures away from the club.

Rawson’s departure comes as a disappointment to Forest Green fans. The defender has been a fixture in Rovers’ side since joining from Derby County in January 2018. In total, Rawson has played in 97 games across all competitions for the club, scoring four goals in the process.

Rawson is a product of Derby County’s youth academy, making his breakthrough into senior football during loan spells away from Pride Park. Rawson, 23, spent time on loan with Rotherham United, Coventry City and Accrington Stanley before joining Forest Green.

Now, with his time at Forest Green coming to an end, Rawson will be on the lookout for a new club. Fans of Football League clubs, is Rawson a player you would like to see join your club this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

