Forest Green have confirmed on their official club website that former Fulham and MK Dons starlet George Williams is one of eight players who have been released by the League Two club.

Upon the official curtailment of the League Two seasons, clubs up and down the division have been announcing their retained lists for the 2020/21 season. Now, Forest Green have moved to confirm who will be staying and who will be leaving at the end of their contracts.

Forest Green have confirmed that eight players will be leaving the club at the end of their respective contracts, including former Fulham and MK Dons player George Williams.

Alongside the former Fulham and MK Dons player is Dayle Grubb, Elliott Frear, Farrend Rawson, Junior Mondal, Kevin Dawson, Liam Shepherd and Matt Mills. Upon the announcement, the club moved to thank Williams and the seven other players leaving the club for their efforts and commitment during their time at the New Lawn.

Williams, 24, leaves Forest Green two years after joining the club. He joined the club on a free transfer from Fulham in July 2018. Since then, Williams has gone on to lay in 50 games across all competitions for the club, scoring nine goals and laying on six assists in the process.

A broken leg hindered Williams’ involvement massively this season, ruling him out for much of the campaign. Prior to football’s suspension, Williams had not long made his return and in total, he played in four League Two games this season, scoring one goal.

Williams spent time with MK Dons as a youngster before making a move to Fulham. The Welshman notched up 17 appearances for Fulham’s senior side, also picking up senior experience in loans with MK Dons and Gillingham.

Now, with his release from Forest Green being confirmed, Williams will now go in search of a new club. Fans of Football League clubs, is Williams a player you would like to see join your club this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

