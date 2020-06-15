Daniel Ayala is a player seemingly perpetually linked to Leeds United. That’s been the case for at least the last three transfer windows. It is a link that has intensified of late what with him coming closer to the end of his Middlesbrough contract. Even that has taken peculiar turn tonight with news that he’s refusing to play in Boro’s last nine games of the season according to The Mail’s Craig Hope.



According to Football Insider, Ayala was offered a new, temporary deal at Middlesbrough to take in the last nine games of the season. However, Hope writes that Ayala has told Boro bosses that he does not want a short-term extension and walks away from the Teessiders as a free agent at the end of this month.

This throws Boro into a state of disarray as Jonathan Woodgate’s charges ready themselves for a battle against relegation. The Teessiders are just two points clear of the drop zone. This decision by 29-year-old Ayala will rob Boro and Woodgate of one of their first-choice defenders for the vital run-in.

Championship top side Leeds are said to have shown an interest in the former Liverpool youth star and could be tempted into a low-cost, high-return move for the Spaniard.

Leeds United resurrect their promotion campaign next Sunday against Cardiff City hoping to continue their pre-lockdown form of five consecutive clean-sheet victories. After the last nine games of this campaign, the Whites are resigned to losing Ben White and do need a replacement for whatever division they find themselves in.

After refusing Boro’s contract extension offer, Ayala has effectively played his last game for Boro. It could be an interesting coincidence to lay alongside Leeds United interest.

Should Leeds United go for Daniel Ayala when he walks from Middlesbrough?