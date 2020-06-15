Forest Green Rovers have released defender ex-Championship defender Matt Mills, as announced by their official club website.

The League Two side have become the latest Football League side to publish their retained list. Dayle Grubb, Elliott Frear, Farrend Rawson, George Williams, Junior Mondal, Kevin Dawson and Liam Shepherd are also leaving the club as free agents this summer.

Loan players Conrad Logan, Jack Aitchison, Jevani Brown, Odin Bailey and Rob Hall have all returned to their parent clubs.

Forest Green finished 10th in the fourth tier this past season and were nine points off the Play-Offs.

Mills, who is 33 years old, joined them on a free transfer in May last year and made 21 appearances in all competitions. He will now have to weigh up his options over the coming months and find a new club.

The experienced defender has racked up over 400 appearances and has played in the Premier League.

Mills has previously been on the books with the likes of Manchester City, Doncaster Rovers, Reading, Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley.

He had a brief stint in India at Pune City before returning to England with Forest Green.

It is expected to be a busy summer at New Lawn as Mark Cooper’s side gear up for a new season. They have 11 players already contracted for another year and have also offered new deals to defensive duo Chris Stokes and Joseph Mills, whilst youngsters Vaughn Covil and Harvey Bunker have been promoted from the academy.

Would you take Mills at your club?