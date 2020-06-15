According to French journalist Julien Maynard, who works for French football site Telefoot, glamour club Paris Saint-Germain face having another teenager walk away from the club on a free transfer.

Twitter: Réunion prévue cette semaine par Leonardo pour evoquer le dossier Adil Aouchiche. Désireux de jouer plus, le jeune… https://t.co/3dKBUcQPQk (@JulienMaynard)

Translation: “Meeting planned this week by Leonardo to discuss the Adil Aouchiche case. Eager to play more, the young midfielder is about to leave PSG, free.”

Maynard follows this tweeted news that PSG face losing the highly regarded teen midfielder Adil Aouchiche, with this sobering reminder for PSG fans:

Twitter: Après Tanguy Kouassi, c’est donc un deuxième grand espoir de la formation parisienne qui va quitter le club.… https://t.co/SoOIPn7ygj (@JulienMaynard)

Translation: “After Tanguy Kouassi, it is therefore a second great hope of the Parisian team that will leave the club.”

Both Kouassi and Aouchiche were linked with loan moves to Leeds United by 90MiN, although these were loan moves dependent on both starlets signing new deals at the French super club.

17-year-old Le Blanc-Mesnil-born Aouchiche is an attacking midfielder who has featured in one game for PSG’s first-team this season in Ligue 1. That was a 65-minute runout against Metz in an early season, 2-0 win.

He’s also played four games in the UEFA Youth League for PSG this season, scoring against Galatasaray. On top of that, he’s turned out in two Coupe de France games for PSG’s first-team side and scored in the 6-0 thrashing of Linas Montlhéry in early January.

Should Aouchiche be leaving PSG, that would obviously rule out any agreed loan deal. The fainstest hopes for any lingering Whites interest might be that PSG manager Leonardo is hoping to hold talks to discuss the youngster.

However, should he leave then he might just be priced out of Leeds’ pocket. A recent ESPN report, linking Arsenal, says that Aouchiche’s representatives are looking a £3.6million signing fee and wages of around £22,600-per-week for the 17-year-old.

Should Leeds United erally be putting a statement down and landing Aouchiche from PSG?