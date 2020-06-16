Unsurprisingly to most, Plymouth Argyle captain Gary Sawyer has signed a new deal to keep him at Home Park for at least another season.

The contract extension means Sawyer is heading into his 10th season with the club (across two spells). During his time at the club, Sawyer has amassed almost 300 appearances.

Having come up through Plymouth’s youth ranks, Sawyer left the club in 2010 to join Bristol Rovers, coincidentally after a loan spell with Bristol City. After a spell at Leyton Orient between 2013 and 2015, Sawyer became then-manager Derek Adams’ first signing at Argyle. Since rejoining Plymouth, Sawyer has gone on to make over 150 more appearances.

This season has been no different for Sawyer, who has been a key member of Ryan Lowe’s promotion-winning side. Sawyer has found himself on the left of Plymouth’s back three, lining up with Niall Canavan and Scott Wootton, His willingness to put his body on the line and give his all for the cause has meant he has not looked out of place.

An experienced player like Sawyer will be a great asset for Ryan Lowe’s side next season as they return to League One at the first time of asking.

The fans are also pleased to see that Sawyer put pen to paper on another year at Home Park.

Twitter: @Only1Argyle @homeparkstadium Very happy with this. Love a bit of Gary Sawyer 💚 #pafc (@pafcshaun)

Twitter: @Only1Argyle @homeparkstadium Mr Argyle💚 (@owenlang_)

Twitter: @Only1Argyle @homeparkstadium Yes Gaz 🙌🏼 Fit as a fiddle, positionally excellent, respected in the dressing room, a… https://t.co/zKgvnt5GTG (@jackolesliepafc)

Twitter: @Only1Argyle @homeparkstadium Absolutely great news. Well done Gary. (@LeighRapson)

Twitter: @Only1Argyle @homeparkstadium Argyle through and through 💚 (@David1965De)

Fans will be the first of many new contracts over the coming week as Ryan Lowe builds his squad for next season.