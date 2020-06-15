Birmingham City will be looking ahead to next season already with the potential of a new era looming over St. Andrews.

The Blues have been in the Championship for nine years now and have only managed to get into the Play-Offs once in that time.

Birmingham are in need of a new manager for next term with current boss Pep Clotet leaving at the end of this campaign. The likes of Slavisa Jokanovic, Chris Hughton and Nigel Clough are in the frame at the moment.

The Blues get back to action on Sunday in a derby clash against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns and will be looking to put a spanner in the works of the promotion race.

They have nothing to play for but will want to end the season on a high.

With there still being a six days wait for Birmingham fans until football is back, here are some questions to keep them occupied: