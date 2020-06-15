Six days, that’s when Leeds United’s take the first step back into football and pursue their Premier League promotion dream. That initial step will be against Cardiff City down in Wales.

However, the first home game will soon follow and it promises to be a bit of a humdinger against Fulham at Elland Road. The Cottagers are one of only eight sides to beat Leeds United this season in the league, winning 2-1 at Craven Cottage in December.

Whilst grounds will be still on lockdown, and the football will be behind closed doors, the Whites will be cheered on by a 15,000+ crowd on the night…well, in a fashion they will.

OK, so it won’t be the baying hordes of 34,000+ that have packed Elland Road this season, not quite. What will be there though will be 15,000+ ‘crowdies’ or cut-outs of fans strapped to the chairs. These fan effigies were part of the rebate package for season ticket holders, coming free as a part of that.

However, fans who weren’t season ticket holders could buy a place in the crowd for £25. Indeed, they still have until June 17 to ensure that they are a part of the in-crowd when football returns to Elland Road.

Commenting on this initiative, CEO Angus Kinnear said:

“We are asking fans to get their club colours on and support the Leeds United Crowdie scheme that will see ‘life-size’ cut-outs installed at Elland Road from our first home fixture against Fulham, and remain in place while matches continue behind closed doors. We want to demonstrate that our legendary support will be at Elland Road for every match in spirit.”

To put this number of cut-out fans in perspective, it tops the capacity of Bournemouth’s Dean Court stadium by 3,671 and is a larger number than the average home attendances of 10 of their Championship rivals.

Is it being tinpot and plastic to have your ground full of cut-out fan effigies?