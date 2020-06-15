Dover Athletic have released ex-Ipswich Town and Cambridge United midfielder Jai Reason, as announced by their official club website today.

The National League side have published their retained list, announcing that

Kevin Lokko, Inih Effiong, Anthony Jeffrey, Ricky Modeste, Aaron Simpson and Ade Yusuff will also be leaving as free agents.

The departing seven players have left with the club’s best wishes with their website reading: “We would like to thank each and every one of our departing players for their efforts on behalf of the club and extend our sincere best wishes for the future.”

Dover also have some loanees from this past season returning to their parent clubs in the Football League, such as goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (Charlton Athletic), Dominic Poleon (Newport County) and Shadrach Ogie (Leyton Orient).

Andy Hessenthaler’s side finished the fifth tier campaign sat in 12th position and will be looking to build on that next time around.

Reason, who is 30 years old, made 32 appearances for the Whites in all competitions this past season but will have to weigh up his options this summer.

He joined Dover in 2018 and bagged six goals in his first year at the club. He is an experienced player in the National League having also played for Maidstone United and Eastleigh over recent years.

Reason has also had stints with the likes of Ipswich Town, Cambridge United, Crawley Town and Chelmsford City.

There could be a few non-league sides monitoring his situation over the coming months.

Would you like to see Dover in the Football League one day?