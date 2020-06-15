Northampton Town have extended the loan of Blackburn Rovers’ Scott Wharton to last until the end of the Sky Bet League Two play-offs as confirmed by the club website.

The Sky Bet League Two season has been ended early due to the Coronavirus pandemic but despite that, there are still some games to be played. The play-offs will be the only games played in the bottom tier of the EFL and Northampton qualified for the end of season lottery.

The one doubt going into the play-offs was the status of their loan players. Loans end at the end of May meaning by the letter of the law, all loan players had returned to their parent clubs. This was a concern for Northampton as it meant that Wharton’s future for the last few games would be uncertain. The 22-year-old defender has been a key player for the Cobblers this season, making 32 appearances and scoring three goals.

But Northampton will be delighted that they have sealed a deal to keep Wharton for the last few games of the season. This loan will last across their two play-off matches against Cheltenham Town and will extend to the final should they make it there. This will be a big boost for a side hoping to get through these three games and get promoted to Sky Bet League One.

Wharton has only made two league appearances for Blackburn but has gained a lot of experience on loan. As well as this season with Northampton, Wharton has also played for Cambridge United, Lincoln City and Bury.

