Chelsea have made an approach to sign Brentford’s Said Benrahma according to a report from RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi.

It is clear to see that Benrahma has been one of the best players in the Sky Bet Championship this season. The 24-year-old winger has been a star player for Brentford for many years and has been crucial to the Bees as they push for promotion. Before the season was suspended, Brentford were 4th and Benrahma has scored 10 goals and made 14 assists.

It is no surprise then that many teams have been getting interested in signing Benrahma. If Brentford don’t get manage to promoted this season, the Algerian international, who has been capped by the national side three times, he would likely be tempted by a move to the top tier. What has been surprising are the teams interested. Recent reports have stated that teams that look like they are going to qualify for Europe like Arsenal and Leicester City are planning to move for him. Usually it is teams further down the Premier League table that move for Championship stars.

But it is a side looking to qualify for the Champions League that have made the first move. Chelsea, managed by Frank Lampard who will have seen Benramha play against his Derby County side last season, are reported to have made a move to sign Benrahma and are currently in talks to sign. While it might not be the most thrilling signing for a side used to signing Europe’s best, it could end up being a very astute one for for Blues.

