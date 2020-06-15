Ipswich Town head coach Paul Lambert has told the club website that he fears for the future of many teams in Sky Bet League One the longer the Coronavirus pandemic continues.

Last week, it was announced that the League One season would end early. While teams higher up the league ladder will continue behind closed doors, League One is ending early with many clubs concerned about the cost of testing and hosting games when they don’t have TV revenue to make up the shortfall.

But it appears that when next season starts, the games will be taking place behind closed doors. This is something that concerns Lambert. While he states that Ipswich will be fine due to owner Marcus Evans who will invest money into the side, he is concerned for other teams that will not be able to go without ticket revenue for a long time. He is worried that some times might even go bust.

Lambert said: “We are fortunate, we have a good owner in Marcus [Evans] and with the money he puts into the Club.

“It could easily be a big problem if he wasn’t here and I do fear for other clubs.

“The game needs the fans. It’s not the same game without supporters in the stadium and the longer that goes on, the more clubs less fortunate than ourselves will find themselves in real trouble.

“If we go back and start playing again without supporters, then we will get on with it like everyone else but the most important thing is that it’s safe for the players and staff to return and then when fans do come back, they feel safe and secure coming back into stadiums.”

Do you agree with Paul Lambert?