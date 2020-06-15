Portsmouth are releasing goalkeeper Luke McGee this summer, as per a report by The News.

Young duo Matt Casey and Adam May will also be departing Fratton Park as free agents when their deals expire.

McGee, who is 24 years old, has recently spent time out on loan in League Two after falling down the pecking order at Pompey.

He will now have to weigh up his options over the coming months and find a new club for the next campaign.

McGee started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and rose up through the youth ranks of the North London outfit. He never made a senior appearance for Spurs but did play for their youth sides.

He got his first taste of first-team football out on loan in the third tier at Peterborough United for the 2016/17 season. He made 45 appearances for the Posh in all competitions.

The stopper then left Spurs on a permanent deal to join Pompey in July 2017 and was their first choice ‘keeper in his first season at the club. However, he lost his place behind Craig MacGillivray in the last campaign and played just five times in cup competitions.

This season has been no better for McGee in terms of game time and he was shipped out on loan to Bradford in the January transfer window.

He is a decent option for clubs in the Football League needing a goalkeeper this summer and could be monitored by a few clubs.

Would you take McGee at your club?