Leeds United wanted a striker in January but missed out on Che Adams. Instead, they went for Frenchman Jean-Kevin Augustin from German side Red Bull Leipzig, bringing him in on loan from where he was at AS Monaco. Now a report in German publication Kicker says that the Whites could be paying more than what fans have become used to as a final fee.

Augustin’s arrival saw him come from Red Bul Leipzig via AS Monaco. He didn’t have a particularly good time out at Monaco and his football was severely limited at the French glamour club. He arrived at Leeds United somewhat distant from what Marcelo Bielsa requires of his players regarding fitness.

Since signing on at Elland Road in January, the solidly-built Frenchman featured in just three games for the Whites. These three appearances, all from the bench, against Nottingham Forest (19′), Brentford (14′) and Bristol City (15′) total just 48 minutes and he’s been out since appearing on the bench for the Reading game with a hamstring twinge.

The structure of the arrangement saw Leeds pay a loan fee to Red Bull Leipzig to secure his half-season at Elland Road. This loan fee, for a player Kicker say, was “one of the biggest wrong purchases” for Leipzig, was €4million.

Leeds United fans know that they are obligated to pay outright for Augustin should they gain Premier League promotion. Should that happen, then Augustin would become a Leeds United player and the Whites would have to pay what Kicker says is “an additional €21million to Leipzig.”

Adding all that up, then Leeds United will have shelled out €25million/£22.5million for Augustin, who is currently injured with a reoccurrence of his previous hamstring injury.

