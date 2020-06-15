Hull City’s Josh Magennis has told the Counter Attack podcast they are ready for the restart due to many of their injured players now being ready to play.

A nightmare 2020 had seen Hull drop into the battle against relegation. They have been in awful form ever since the turn of the year and before the season was suspended, they were just one point above the relegation zone.

It is easy to point to the sales of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki as the reason they were losing games week after week. But it is also worth mentioning many of their key players were out with injuries during the first few months of the year. Players such as Eric Lichaj, Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke were all out because of injury but because of the season suspension, they have been able to recover and are now fit for Saturday’s match against Charlton Athletic, a crucial six-pointer.

Because of this, Magennis thinks they are ready to fight against relegation and stay in the Sky Bet Championship.

Magennis said: “It was a bit nervy before the lockdown happened but our gaffer is pretty good at motivating and communicating with players. Not only one on one but as a collective.

“The boost we have now is that we had players out injured in key positions. Three of our back four that started the season were out and now we’ve got them back.

“You’d like to think that with everyone back fit and the manager has a full squad to pick from that we’ll be alright going forward.

“Football’s all about confidence isn’t it? Everyone wants to be loved and be top dog. When you’re all confident you’re flying but when you go on that wee run it’s hard to shake yourself out.

“You’re hoping and praying that the next game is when it happens but you’ve got to roll up your sleeves and dog it out. It has to change.”

Will Hull City stay up?