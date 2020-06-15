Ex-West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers defender Steven Reid is amongst the favourites for the Bolton Wanderers job according to Sky Sports presenter Rob Dorsett on Twitter.

Bolton are suffering from the financial implications from the Coronavirus pandemic and are likely to make an appointment based on who they will be able to afford.

Wanderers were one of the clubs who were confirmed to be relegated to League Two following the curtailment of the League One season and will now begin the 2020/21 campaign in the fourth tier of English football.

The Trotters parted company with Keith Till and there have been several names linked with the vacant managerial job.

Lee Bowyer and Simon Grayson are just two of the candidates of whom speculation has been rife but former West Brom and Blackburn full-back Steven Reid appears to now be one of the frontrunners.

Reid has enjoyed coaching spells at the Baggies, Crystal Palace and Reading, whilst he is now involved in coaching with the Scotland international set-up.

Bolton have now faced two consecutive relegations and are looking for someone to revive their club and Reid could be the answer – a young and hungry former player with plenty of experience of coaching.

Their supporters will be eager for the club to make the right decision in terms of which appointment suits them both financially and on a footballing level.

With plenty of names now being linked with the job, everyone associated with Bolton Wanderers will be hoping for an appointment to be confirmed as soon as possible.

Would Steven Reid be a good managerial appointment for Bolton Wanderers?