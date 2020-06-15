Middlesbrough will have to fend off interest from Brighton and Hove Albion for Marcus Tavernier as they have made him one of their top targets according to a report from 90min.

The Teesside club are famous for their academy which over the years has consistently produced a lot of top quality players. Tavernier is the latest player to come from their youth system and break into their first team. While he also spent time at the Newcastle academy, Tavernier broke through at Middlesbrough making over 50 appearances for them. He has also had a loan spell with MK Dons.

But young talented players will always be the subject of attention and that is the case with Tavernier. Brighton, who are currently two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League, are interested in signing Tavernier as they look to add more creative options. They are also hoping to unite him with his brother as they are also interested in signing James Tavernier from Rangers.

This move will not depend on Brighton’s league status as well. Whether they manage to stay in the Premier League or get relegated, the Seagulls will be making a move to sign Tavernier. However, it would be far tougher for Middlesbrough to hold onto him if Brighton stay in the Premier League, so a relegation for the south coast team would help them out. But with Middlesbrough’s finances said to be getting worse in recent times, something made worse by the Coronavirus pandemic, they might be willing to cash in on him.

