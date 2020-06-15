QPR head coach Mark Warburton has told the Brent and Kilburn Times that he was very disappointed with their performance after losing 7-1 to Chelsea in a pre-restart friendly.

The R’s have been working hard ahead of the restart of the Sky Bet Championship on the 20th June. But while fitness is the most important thing in these preparations, it will have still have been a hammer blow to their confidence after they lost 7-1 to West London rivals Chelsea.

The game was a rout for the Stamford Bridge side as braces from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour, as well as goals from Mason Mount, Willian and Olivier Giroud, confirmed a massive win for them. QPR did get a consolation goal which is something they can hold onto. It is unknown who got the goal for the R’s.

Warburton was very disappointed with the performance in this game and hoped they would be better when competitive action starts on Saturday.

Warburton said: “Disappointed if I’m honest, we’ve trained well, and there is quality in the squad but we came up against a world class team on their game and we didn’t do what we do well,” Warburton told the club website.

“We didn’t keep the ball well, we gave it away cheaply and took unnecessary extra touches, and it was a tough day at the office.

“Against that level of opposition you’re going to get hurt, but of course the fitness aspect comes into it, which is fine but that’s the level everyone aspires to and it was a steep learning curve.

“We have to learn from it and work hard this week in preparation for Saturday’s game.”

