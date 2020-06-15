AFC Wimbledon will be looking forward to another season in League One again next term.

Glyn Hodges’ side escaped relegation back to League Two by the skin of their teeth through the points-per-game system, much to the disappointment of Tranmere Rovers.

The Dons’ preparations for next season are underway already and they published their retained list last week, announcing that 11 players will be leaving the club this summer including the likes of Scott Wagstaff, Mitch Pinnock and Anthony Wordsworth.

They will be in need of numerous new signings and it will be interesting to see who they bring in.

Wimbledon will also be hoping to keep hold of key players like Joe Pigott and Will Nightingale over the coming months and hope for an improved finish next time around.

With there no more football for the Dons now it is time to test their fans’ knowledge of their club. Here are 10 questions, name the AFC Wimbledon player….