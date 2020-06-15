Sheffield Wednesday’s Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox may end up staying at the club after all according to a report from Alan Nixon.

Over the last few weeks, Wednesday fans have been coming to terms that they might lose two of their top players. Both Fletcher and Fox are out of contract this summer and there had been a lot of interest in signing them from rival clubs in the Sky Bet Championship. Some of these reports stated that Wednesday were continuing to reduce their budget and that even though they wanted to keep these players, they would end moving on to get better deals elsewhere.

However, it appears that Wednesday might end up keeping Fletcher and Fox after all, a huge boost considering how important both players are to their team. Alan Nixon, a journalist with a great reputation on EFL rumours, was asked by a fan whether there was a chance Fletcher and Fox would stay at Hillsborough. And Nixon responded saying that it would depend on the terms offered by the club and that it may be less than what they were on before.

The crucial part of Nixon’s tweet is that even if Wednesday’s offer was less than before, it’s still likely to be bigger than the offers the duo will be getting elsewhere. This is most likely because of the Coronavirus reducing everyone’s budgets which means for the time being, massive contract offers to lure top players away from rival teams are not on the table.

