Sheffield Wednesday’s Moses Odubajo has told The Star that his head coach Garry Monk needs more time to let his ideas pay off.

Both Odbuajo and Monk have had tough times at Hillsborough ever since becoming part of the club. Odubajo has already talked about his time since signing for the Owls back in the summer when just a few days after he moved, the man who signed him Steve Bruce left the club and became the manager of Newcastle United. Odubajo has since struggled and was even told he could leave in January.

Monk on the other hand got off to a great start but things went very wrong in the turn of the year. They have only won twice in the league in the New Year. This has seen Wednesday drop down from being potential challengers for automatic promotion into mid-table nobodies.

This has caused some fans to call for the sacking of Monk. And even though he seemed happy to be rid of Odubajo, the defender has said that he just needs more time so his ideas can be fully implemented.

Odubajo said: “He’s very technical in terms of what he does on the pitch and what he demands from the players.

“Look, it’s not paid off yet but he needs more time to implement his ideas and, if possible, he needs a proper pre-season with the boys as well.

“I feel like the gaffer wants everything very fine-tuned, he works very hard on certain things and those are the little details that we work on with him that make a big, big difference. Once it all clicks together, we’ll come back and do far better than where we were.

“From a personal point of view the gaffer has spoken to me and has put that fire back in my belly. I need to show him that I want it, we all need to want it. Sometimes in a player’s career you need that.”

