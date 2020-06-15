Luton Town are the sixth club Izzy Brown has joined on loan from Chelsea.

The attacking midfielder’s chances of ever breaking into the Blues’ first-team in the future are very slim.

Brown, who is 23 years old, only has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge meaning he will need to start thinking about his long-term future there.

He has made 25 appearances for Luton in all competitions so far this season, chipping in with a single goal and seven assists and could play a key part in their push for Championship survival when the campaign resumes this weekend.

The Hatters may consider bringing him back to Kenilworth Road in some capacity next term if he manages to help them stay up this term.

Brown could do with leaving Chelsea for the sake of his career and put down some roots with a club in the second tier. He has also spent time away from the Premier League giants at Vitesse, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United.

The ex-West Brom youngster has played just once for Chelsea’s first-team since joining them seven years ago.

He has slotted in nicely into Luton’s side and although he has had his injury problems of late, Brown is no doubt capable of making an impact in the Championship.

As his future at Chelsea hangs in the balance with his deal expiring in 2021, could Nathan Jones look into bringing him back to Luton again over the coming months?

Would you take Brown back Luton fans?