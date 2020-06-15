According to Football Insider, Leeds United are looking to seal deals for defensive targets Juan Foyth and Daniel Ayala as the Whites begin tentative plans for next season.

The need for defensive reinforcements at Elland Road next season is exacerbated by the fact that, whatever division the Whites find themselves in, they are resigned to losing Ben White.

White has been a revelation since being brought in on loan from Brighton ahead of this season. The ball-playing centre-back slotted straight into Marcelo Bielsa’s game plan and suits the Argentinian’s insistence on a defender comfortable with the ball at his feet as he is in the tackle.

Referring to a ‘United source’, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that “Leeds United are working on two potential centre-back signings” in Daniel Ayala and Juan Foyth. He goes on to write that the pursuit for both continues even “if the club only ends up securing one of them.”

Ayala, nearing the end of his current contract on Teesside and stalling on signing a new deal, has been linked with Leeds for a while. A deal for the Spaniard is seen as “the less complicated of the two defender deals” with their being no fee to negotiate.

Spurs’ young Argentinian centre-back Foyth is a ball-laying defender in the mould of Ben White. He’s fallen down the pecking order at the North London side since Jose Mourinho took over at the club.

Football Insider’s Veysey writes of the two deals that: “A United source has told Football Insider that their pursuit of Ayala is currently more advanced although both deals are some way off.”

The distance between Leeds United and any interested party isn’t the over-arching issue. What is of importance is that the Whites do need to bring someone in next season.

