QPR announced that Marc Pugh has left the club over the weekend.

Many clubs are having to make sacrifices because of financial constraints during these times, which begs the question whether Grant Hall could also leave the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium?

Hall, who is 28 years old, has played for the Hoops for five years now and has been a key player since his move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Losing him for nothing would be a big blow for the Championship side and they will want to keep him if they can as he adds more experience and options into their defensive options.

Hall made 30 appearances for the R’s this term before the season was brought to a halt, chipping in with five goals from defence.

He started out with spells as a youngster at Lewes and Brighton and Hove Albion before Spurs signed him in 2012. He never made a senior appearance for the London club but did gain first-team experience out on loan at Swindon Town, Birmingham City and Blackpool.

Hall moved to QPR in 2015 after a successful trial and has been an important player for them in the second tier. He has played 130 games for the Hoops to date.

Other Championship sides may be closely monitoring his contract situation at the moment. He is an established player at this level and would be a steal on a free transfer.

There is no doubt that QPR will want to keep Hall, but could he join Pugh in leaving the London side for nothing this summer?

Will Hall stay at QPR?