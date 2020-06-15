Jordy Hiwula was one of eight Coventry City players released last week.

The Sky Blues announced their retained list following their promotion to the Championship on points-per-game.

Hiwula, who is 25 years old, may feel hard done by that he didn’t earn a new deal with Mark Robins’ side. He managed 17 goals in 61 games for the League One title winners.

However, he is proven in the third tier and could be a man in demand for sides needing attacking reinforcements this summer.

The ex-England Under-19 international started his career at Manchester City but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. He had loan spells at Yeovil Town and Walsall as a youngster before Huddersfield Town signed him permanently in 2015.

Hiwula played just once for the Terriers but enjoyed various loan spells away from the Yorkshire side. He rocked up at Bradford City in the 2016/17 season, having previously had stints at Wigan Athletic and Walsall, and scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Bantams.

Fleetwood then loaned him for the season after and he replicated the same goal tally as his time at Bradford for the Cod Army.

Coventry lured him away from Huddersfield two years ago and he has been a useful option for the Sky Blues since then.

Hiwula, like many other footballers in the lower leagues, will have to weigh up his options as a free agent over the summer months but should not be short of options based on his past few campaigns.

